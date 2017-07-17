Rockies' David Dahl: Piling up hits on rehab assignment

Dahl (ribs) went 2-for-6 with an RBI in a rehab game with Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

Dahl played the last two days with Albuquerque after playing two games with High-A Lancaster, and he went a combined 6-for-17 (.353) over those four contests. His bat looks good to go, and he figures to join the big club in the near future once the Rockies determine he has his playing legs under him.