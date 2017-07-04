Rockies' David Dahl: Remains without timetable for return
Dahl (ribs) resumed hitting off a tee last week and is said to be making steady progress in his recovery, but remains without a definitive timetable for his return, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Dahl said he hasn't experienced any pain in his rib cage in about a month, but the Rockies continue to proceed cautiously with the prized young outfielder, who has already endured multiple flareups of the injury this season that have delayed his return date. The rib stress fracture, which is believed to be related to the ruptured spleen he suffered during a violent outfield collision as a minor-leaguer in 2015, has kept the 23-year-old sidelined since early March and denied him the opportunity to stake his claim to a full-time role this season after hitting .315 over 63 games a rookie. With All-Star Charlie Blackmon manning center field and competent regulars in Ian Desmond and Carlos Gonzalez flanking him in left and right field, respectively, in most games this season, the Rockies have every incentive to take their time with Dahl.
