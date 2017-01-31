Dahl will compete with Gerardo Parra for the starting job in left field, MLB.com reports.

As a 22-year-old last season, Dahl broke through to the major league level and enjoyed a great deal of success, slashing .315/.359/.500 in 237 plate appearances. However, he has not rested on his laurels -- Dahl worked to add strength and refine his batting eye this offseason. Dahl said recently that he's up to 198 pounds after finishing the 2016 campaign at about 180 pounds. Parra is under contract for at least two more years but the organization has a lot invested in Dahl as well, and the numbers suggest Dahl has a clear edge in terms of skills at this stage. Dahl posted a 88.02 mph average exit velocity on 135 batted balls last season, according to Statcast, better than any full-time major leaguer (with 300-plus batted balls).