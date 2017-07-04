Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Heads to bench Tuesday
LeMahieu is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds, Jenny Cavnar of Root Sports Rocky Mountain reports.
Despite collecting five hits over the past two games (5-for-9), LeMahieu will head to the bench for what appears to be a scheduled day of rest. Alexi Amarista is starting in his place at the keystone.
More News
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Returns to lineup Sunday•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Held out Friday•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Removed early with groin cramp Tuesday•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Goes 4-for-5 against Giants•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...