Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Heads to bench Tuesday

LeMahieu is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds, Jenny Cavnar of Root Sports Rocky Mountain reports.

Despite collecting five hits over the past two games (5-for-9), LeMahieu will head to the bench for what appears to be a scheduled day of rest. Alexi Amarista is starting in his place at the keystone.

