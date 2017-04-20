Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Heating up at plate
LeMahieu accumulated a pair of hits and scored a run in Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers.
After a dreadful start to the season, the 2016 batting champion is beginning to find his stroke at the plate. Over the past six games, LeMahieu cracked 10 hits to raise his batting average from .171 all the way up to .281. It's unrealistic to expect this kind of torrid production from him all season, but fantasy owners can likely rest assured that the player they paid for is back to his old self, getting on base atop a stacked Colorado batting order.
More News
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Returns to action Monday•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Not in lineup Sunday•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Producing at high level this spring•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Expected to hit near top of order•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Out again Sunday•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...