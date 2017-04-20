LeMahieu accumulated a pair of hits and scored a run in Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers.

After a dreadful start to the season, the 2016 batting champion is beginning to find his stroke at the plate. Over the past six games, LeMahieu cracked 10 hits to raise his batting average from .171 all the way up to .281. It's unrealistic to expect this kind of torrid production from him all season, but fantasy owners can likely rest assured that the player they paid for is back to his old self, getting on base atop a stacked Colorado batting order.