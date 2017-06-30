Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Held out Friday
LeMahieu (groin) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, MLB.com's Steve Gilbert reports.
LeMahieu must still be dealing with a sore groin that caused him to exit Tuesday's game and miss the following day's series finale against San Francisco. In his place, Pat Valaika will man the keystone and bat sixth in the order. LeMahieu should still be considered day-to-day and could return for the second game of the series Saturday.
More News
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Removed early with groin cramp Tuesday•
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Goes 4-for-5 against Giants•
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Drives in two runs Sunday•
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Crushes three-run home run Thursday•
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Goes 3-for-5 against San Diego•
