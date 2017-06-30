Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Held out Friday

LeMahieu (groin) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, MLB.com's Steve Gilbert reports.

LeMahieu must still be dealing with a sore groin that caused him to exit Tuesday's game and miss the following day's series finale against San Francisco. In his place, Pat Valaika will man the keystone and bat sixth in the order. LeMahieu should still be considered day-to-day and could return for the second game of the series Saturday.