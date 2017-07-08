Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Hits fourth homer
LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored during Friday's win over the White Sox.
After posting a .348 batting average and a .911 OPS last season, LeMahieu has dipped to .308 and .755 marks this year. He's still providing serviceable fantasy numbers with four homers, 41 RBI, four stolen bases and 46 runs, and it shouldn't be a shock that he failed to fully follow up his 2016 breakout. However, a strong second half could be ahead, and LeMahieu also has the Coors Field boost working in his favor.
