Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Not in Saturday's lineup

LeMahieu (groin) is not in the lineup Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

LeMahieu will be held out for a third straight game as he continues to nurse a sore groin, though he told Jenny Cavnar of Root Sports Rocky Mountain that he is available to pinch hit if needed, which is a positive sign. He'll remain day-to-day while Alexi Amarista starts in his place Saturday.

