Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Not in Saturday's lineup
LeMahieu (groin) is not in the lineup Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
LeMahieu will be held out for a third straight game as he continues to nurse a sore groin, though he told Jenny Cavnar of Root Sports Rocky Mountain that he is available to pinch hit if needed, which is a positive sign. He'll remain day-to-day while Alexi Amarista starts in his place Saturday.
More News
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Held out Friday•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Removed early with groin cramp Tuesday•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Goes 4-for-5 against Giants•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Drives in two runs Sunday•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Crushes three-run home run Thursday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...