Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Not in Wednesday's lineup
LeMahieu (groin) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Giants, The Denver Post's Patrick Saunders reports.
With the Rockies getting a scheduled day off Thursday, the team will give LeMahieu an extra day of rest following his exit during Tuesday's contest with a right groin cramp. In his place, Pat Valaika will man second base and bat sixth in the order. According to Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post, LeMahieu said his groin felt better Wednesday, with Bud Black chiming in that he doesn't think a trip to the DL will be necessary for the second baseman. With that in mind, LeMahieu may have a good chance at returning during the Rockies' series this weekend in Arizona.
More News
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Removed early with groin cramp Tuesday•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Goes 4-for-5 against Giants•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Drives in two runs Sunday•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Crushes three-run home run Thursday•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Goes 3-for-5 against San Diego•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Rides pine Thursday•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...