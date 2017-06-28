Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Not in Wednesday's lineup

LeMahieu (groin) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Giants, The Denver Post's Patrick Saunders reports.

With the Rockies getting a scheduled day off Thursday, the team will give LeMahieu an extra day of rest following his exit during Tuesday's contest with a right groin cramp. In his place, Pat Valaika will man second base and bat sixth in the order. According to Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post, LeMahieu said his groin felt better Wednesday, with Bud Black chiming in that he doesn't think a trip to the DL will be necessary for the second baseman. With that in mind, LeMahieu may have a good chance at returning during the Rockies' series this weekend in Arizona.