Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Receives extra rest Friday evening

LeMahieu was pulled from the late innings of Friday's win against the White Sox merely as a rest measure, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.

The All-Star second baseman initially missed three games due to the ailment, but lingering effects of the injury sidelined him twice more during the subsequent week. Manager Bud Black insists that LeMahieu's removal was simply for rest, although the nagging groin injury may have played a hand in the move as well. The issue doesn't seem to be anything serious, especially since he's already played numerous games since his initial absence -- including Saturday -- and it's unlikely that he'll miss any more time with the injury given that the All-Star break will give him a few free days off.