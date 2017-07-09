Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Receives extra rest Friday evening
LeMahieu was pulled from the late innings of Friday's win against the White Sox merely as a rest measure, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.
The All-Star second baseman initially missed three games due to the ailment, but lingering effects of the injury sidelined him twice more during the subsequent week. Manager Bud Black insists that LeMahieu's removal was simply for rest, although the nagging groin injury may have played a hand in the move as well. The issue doesn't seem to be anything serious, especially since he's already played numerous games since his initial absence -- including Saturday -- and it's unlikely that he'll miss any more time with the injury given that the All-Star break will give him a few free days off.
More News
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...