Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Returns to lineup Sunday

LeMahieu (groin) is starting at second base and batting second during Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

LeMahieu was removed from Tuesday's game with a right groin cramp and was sidelined for the following three contests. After several days of rest, the hot-hitting second baseman is set to rejoin the Rockies lineup ahead of their series finale against Taijuan Walker and the Diamondbacks.

