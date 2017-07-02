Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Returns to lineup Sunday
LeMahieu (groin) is starting at second base and batting second during Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
LeMahieu was removed from Tuesday's game with a right groin cramp and was sidelined for the following three contests. After several days of rest, the hot-hitting second baseman is set to rejoin the Rockies lineup ahead of their series finale against Taijuan Walker and the Diamondbacks.
More News
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Held out Friday•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Removed early with groin cramp Tuesday•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Goes 4-for-5 against Giants•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Drives in two runs Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...