Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Returns to lineup Thursday

LeMahieu (groin) will be back in the lineup for Thursday's afternoon game against Cincinnati, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

LeMahieu makes his return to the field after missing the past two games, and five of the previous seven while dealing with a groin injury. During the two games in between, the second baseman went 5-for-9 at the plate, and appears good to go after being available to serve as a pinch hitter Wednesday. LeMahieu is back at his normal position while batting second for Thursday's contest.