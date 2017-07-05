Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Sits for second straight game
LeMahieu is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Reds, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
This marks the second consecutive contest that "DJ Le" will watch from the bench. It's unclear if this is a result of lingering soreness from the groin cramp that ailed him over the weekend or if this is just a way of easing him back into action. Until LeMahieu is good to go, Alexi Amarista will man the keystone.
More News
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...