Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Sits for second straight game

LeMahieu is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Reds, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

This marks the second consecutive contest that "DJ Le" will watch from the bench. It's unclear if this is a result of lingering soreness from the groin cramp that ailed him over the weekend or if this is just a way of easing him back into action. Until LeMahieu is good to go, Alexi Amarista will man the keystone.