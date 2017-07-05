Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Still bothered by groin injury
LeMahieu continues to be nagged by the groin injury that sidelined him over the weekend, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Saunders did add that LeMahieu is available to pitch hit if need be, although it seems that the Rockies tried to rush him back into action too quickly. Due to this apparent setback, it wouldn't be too surprising to see the second baseman sit out a couple more games in order to fully heal his ailment. Consider him day-to-day for now, as Alexi Amarista continues to man the keystone in his stead.
