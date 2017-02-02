Nunez received an invitation to Rockies spring training Thursday.

Nunez performed decently with High-A Modesto last season, slashing .241/.321/.362 to go along with 10 home runs. However, the 22-year-old mostly likely projects as an eventual backup at the big league level. Considering that Nunez is still yet to play in Double-A, there is a strong chance he'll spend all of next season in the minors, especially since catchers often take longer to develop than many other positions.