Brown agreed to a minor league deal with the Rockies on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

The 29-year-old has fallen off quite a bit since being named an All-Star in 2013 with the Phillies, a season where he slashed .272/.324/.494 in 540 plate appearances. He spent all of last year in Triple-A Buffalo, slashing just .239/.303/.336 in 509 plate appearances. The Rockies are taking a flyer here, but it seems likely that he'll end up back in Triple-A.