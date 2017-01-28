Butler was designated for assignment Saturday, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

Butler was the odd man out in the Greg Holland signing and now faces an uncertain future. The right-hander struggled in 17 games for Colorado last season, finishing with a 2-5 record and a 7.17 ERA while also spending time at Triple-A Albuquerque. Given his prospect pedigree, another team might take a shot on Butler, hoping he can rediscover what made him intriguing three years ago in a more neutral environment.