Parra (quadriceps) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, going 0-for-2 with a strikeout.

The start to the veteran's rehab assignment was dependent on a clean MRI taken on Monday, and it seems that everything checked out to allow him to resume game activity. As expected, Parra played five innings in Tuesday's contest, and barring any setbacks, he could return from the disabled list as soon as Friday when the Rockies play host to the White Sox.