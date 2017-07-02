Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Closing in on rehab assigment
Parra (quadriceps) will receive an MRI on Monday. If everything checks out, he will begin a three-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Assuming his MRI results do not bring forth any bad news, Parra's three-game minor-league rehab assignment will include a five, seven and then nine-inning contest. Barring any setbacks, he could potentially return prior to the All-Star break.
More News
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Still ways away from return•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Able to resume running•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Extended absence possible•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Likely out two weeks•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Officially lands on DL•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Heading toward DL stint•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...