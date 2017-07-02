Parra (quadriceps) will receive an MRI on Monday. If everything checks out, he will begin a three-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Assuming his MRI results do not bring forth any bad news, Parra's three-game minor-league rehab assignment will include a five, seven and then nine-inning contest. Barring any setbacks, he could potentially return prior to the All-Star break.