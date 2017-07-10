Parra went 3-for-5 with two RBI and three runs during Sunday's win over the White Sox.

Parra is now 7-for-13 with five RBI and four runs through three games since returning from the disabled list. Playing home games at Coors Field is a tremendous boost, and Parra owns modest five-category upside. He should see enough at-bats going forward to remain a serviceable fantasy asset in deeper settings, and Parra currently has more value with Ian Desmond (calf) and David Dahl (ribs) both on the disabled list.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast