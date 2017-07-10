Parra went 3-for-5 with two RBI and three runs during Sunday's win over the White Sox.

Parra is now 7-for-13 with five RBI and four runs through three games since returning from the disabled list. Playing home games at Coors Field is a tremendous boost, and Parra owns modest five-category upside. He should see enough at-bats going forward to remain a serviceable fantasy asset in deeper settings, and Parra currently has more value with Ian Desmond (calf) and David Dahl (ribs) both on the disabled list.