Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Delivers three RBI against Mets on Sunday
Parra went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs during Sunday's victory over the Mets.
The 30-year-old has been playing well since coming off the DL (quadriceps) on July 7, and filled in nicely for Carlos Gonzalez on Sunday. He has hit 11-for-24 with four extra-base hits and 10 RBI during the span, and continues to be a hot bat in the lineup for manager Bud Black.
