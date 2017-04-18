The Rockies are expected to activate Parra (personal) from the paternity list Tuesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The transaction should be made official in the hours leading up to the 10:10 p.m. EST start time for the Rockies' game Tuesday against the Dodgers. The Rockies are expected to option reliever Shane Carle to Triple-A Albuquerque in order to clear a spot on the active roster for Parra, who hasn't played in the last four games while awaiting the birth of his child. It's expected that Parra will settle back into his usual duties as the starting left fielder, pushing Raimel Tapia back into a reserve role.