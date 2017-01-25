Parra says he has recovered from the high ankle sprain that ended his 2016 season and he expects to compete for a spot in the Colorado outfield.

This is great news heading into spring training for Parra, who also plans to play for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. It will be his first real action since receiving a plasma injection in his ankle after colliding with teammate Trevor Story. Although the 29-year-old has been a consistent starter throughout his career, Parra will have to compete for a spot in a crowded Rockies' outfield that includes Charlie Blackmon, Carlos Gonzalez, David Dahl, and Chris Denorfia. A reserve role seems more likely at this point.