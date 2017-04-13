Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Gets day off Thursday
Parra is not in the lineup for the Rockies' game against the Giants on Thursday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Instead of throwing out the left-handed-hitting Parra against Madison Bumgarner, the Rockies opted for righty-hitter Dustin Garneau to gain a more favorable matchup. This would be appear to be an ordinary day off for Parra, who likely will be back in the Giants' lineup on Friday.
