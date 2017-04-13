Parra is not in the lineup for the Rockies' game against the Giants on Thursday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Instead of throwing out the left-handed-hitting Parra against Madison Bumgarner, the Rockies opted for righty-hitter Dustin Garneau to gain a more favorable matchup. This would be appear to be an ordinary day off for Parra, who likely will be back in the Giants' lineup on Friday.