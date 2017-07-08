Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Goes 3-for-5 in return from DL
Parra went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run during Friday's win over the White Sox.
The veteran outfielder projects to receive semi-regular at-bats going forward with Ian Desmond (calf) and David Dahl (ribs) both on the disabled list. Parra missed approximately a month of action with the quadriceps injury, but he's been solid when healthy this season and sports a .327/.356/.490 slash line through 163 plate appearances.
