Parra went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run during Friday's win over the White Sox.

The veteran outfielder projects to receive semi-regular at-bats going forward with Ian Desmond (calf) and David Dahl (ribs) both on the disabled list. Parra missed approximately a month of action with the quadriceps injury, but he's been solid when healthy this season and sports a .327/.356/.490 slash line through 163 plate appearances.