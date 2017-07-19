Rockies' Gerardo Parra: On-base machine Tuesday
Parra had a perfect day at the plate against San Diego on Tuesday, going 3-for-3 with a double, two walks, an RBI and three runs.
He's been absolutely raking in his eight games since returning from a quad injury, going a silly 16-for-31 (.516) with a pair of homers, four doubles, 12 RBI and 10 runs. This is nothing new for him -- Parra actually hit over. 500 for a two-week stretch immediately preceding his DL stint. After a disappointing first season in Colorado, he's really started taking advantage of the friendly confines of Coors Field.
More News
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Delivers three RBI against Mets on Sunday•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Remains in lineup with Desmond back•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Continues hot return•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Goes 3-for-5 in return from DL•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Starting fresh off DL stint•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Begins rehab assignment Tuesday•
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...