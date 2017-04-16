Parra (paternity list) remains out of the lineup Sunday against the Giants, MLB.com's Thomas Harding reports.

Parra was placed on the paternity list Friday, so by rule, Sunday is the last game he can miss. Raimel Tapia will get the start for the afternoon contest, and after a team day off Monday, look for Parra to be activated before a two-game series with the Dodgers.

