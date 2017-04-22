Parra is out of Saturday's lineup against the Giants.

The Rockies will deploy a righty-heavy lineup against left-hander Matt Moore, with Stephen Cardullo getting the start in left field and hitting seventh. Parra is hitting .302/.348/.395 with one home run in 43 at-bats.

