Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Out of Saturday's lineup
Parra is out of Saturday's lineup against the Giants.
The Rockies will deploy a righty-heavy lineup against left-hander Matt Moore, with Stephen Cardullo getting the start in left field and hitting seventh. Parra is hitting .302/.348/.395 with one home run in 43 at-bats.
