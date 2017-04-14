Parra was placed on the paternity list Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Raimel Tapia was recalled in a corresponding move and is starting in left field Friday against the Giants. By rule, a player placed on the paternity list must miss one game, but no more than three games. Parra is 12-for-35 (.343 average) with one home run, two walks and seven strikeouts so far this season.