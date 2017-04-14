Parra was placed on the paternity list Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Raimel Tapia was called up Friday to take over in left field for the Rockies with Parra away from the team. Parra also sat out of Thursday's contest, meaning that he is eligible to sit out one additional game before returning to the club. With that, Tapia could see two starts over the weekend before Parra draws back into the lineup.