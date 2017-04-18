Parra was reinstated from the paternity list Tuesday.

While he's back with the team, Parra will not immediately return to the lineup as the Rockies are facing lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu on Tuesday. Parra figures to continue starting regularly against right-handers at least until David Dahl returns, at which point Parra may take on a role at first base. Dahl has been increasing his activity but remains shut down from baseball activities.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories