Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Reinstated from paternity list
Parra was reinstated from the paternity list Tuesday.
While he's back with the team, Parra will not immediately return to the lineup as the Rockies are facing lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu on Tuesday. Parra figures to continue starting regularly against right-handers at least until David Dahl returns, at which point Parra may take on a role at first base. Dahl has been increasing his activity but remains shut down from baseball activities.
More News
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Expected back from paternity list Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Out again Sunday•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Placed on paternity list•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Placed on paternity list•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Remains out of lineup Friday•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Gets day off Thursday•
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Can you wait out Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...