Parra was reinstated from the paternity list Tuesday.

While he's back with the team, Parra will not immediately return to the lineup as the Rockies are facing lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu on Tuesday. Parra figures to continue starting regularly against right-handers at least until David Dahl returns, at which point Parra may take on a role at first base. Dahl has been increasing his activity but remains shut down from baseball activities.