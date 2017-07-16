Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Remains in lineup with Desmond back
Parra will start in right field and bat sixth Sunday against the Mets, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Though Ian Desmond (calf) is back in the lineup in his first game off the 10-day disabled list, Parra will stick in the starting nine at the expense of Carlos Gonzalez, who receives the day off. Gonzalez has a longer track record of star-level production on his side, but since he's struggled to find his form at the plate this season, there's reason to believe Parra may continue to find his way into the lineup. Parra has recorded nine hits and seven RBI in 20 at-bats since returning from a DL stint of his own and maintains a stellar .333/.356/.494 line over 180 plate appearances on the season.
