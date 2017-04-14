Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Remains out of lineup Friday
Parra remains out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Giants.
Raimel Tapia is set to take over in left field in his first major league game of the season, which will keep Parra on the bench for the second consecutive game. Parra is off to a hot start this season, and he has excellent career numbers against San Francisco starter Johnny Cueto, sporting a .368 batting average with six extra base hits over 38 at-bats, which makes his absence from the lineup somewhat unexpected.
