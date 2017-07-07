Parra (quadriceps) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, Jenny Cavnar of Root Sports Rocky Mountain reports.

Parra ultimately missed a month of action due to the quad strain suffered in early June. He'll re-enter the lineup immediately upon activation, batting fifth and playing left field. The defensive whiz could push for playing time given how much Carlos Gonzalez has struggles this season, although Raimel Tapia's success could also create a frustrating outfield rotation that limits the playing time for all three. In a corresponding move, Mike Tauchman was sent back to the minors.