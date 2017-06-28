Parra (quadriceps) remains without a timeline for his return, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The veteran outfielder has increased his activity level since his last update, as he's now running at 75 percent, taking full batting practice and fielding flyballs. However, the Rockies continue to take things slowly with Parra in an effort to reduce the chance of re-injuring him upon his return. Apparently there is some damage where the muscle connects with the bone, which can lead to deceptive readings on how well it's healing, which is likely why the Rockies are being so cautious in this situation. Given this development, it's unlikely that Parra will be back in action until July. Look for Ian Desmond and Raimel Tapia to man the corner outfield spots until he's ready to go again.