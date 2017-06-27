Marquez (5-4) allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two batters through just four innings during Monday's loss to San Francisco.

Marquez has been a difficult hurler to peg this season, as he's spun a number of gems while mixing in a slew of duds. He's been better on the road with a 3.97 ERA compared to his 4.85 mark at Coors Field, but the righty has also held opponents to just three runs through 19.2 innings over his past three home starts. It's not out of the question to just accept that there's a wide range of outcomes, and view Marquez as a high-risk, high-reward option moving forward. He projects to make his next start against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field, which checks out as a daunting matchup.