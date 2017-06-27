Rockies' German Marquez: Allows five runs in loss to Giants
Marquez (5-4) allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two batters through just four innings during Monday's loss to San Francisco.
Marquez has been a difficult hurler to peg this season, as he's spun a number of gems while mixing in a slew of duds. He's been better on the road with a 3.97 ERA compared to his 4.85 mark at Coors Field, but the righty has also held opponents to just three runs through 19.2 innings over his past three home starts. It's not out of the question to just accept that there's a wide range of outcomes, and view Marquez as a high-risk, high-reward option moving forward. He projects to make his next start against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field, which checks out as a daunting matchup.
More News
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Start pushed to Monday•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Tosses six strong innings in no-decision•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Picks up fifth win Wednesday•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Early exit in no-decision Friday•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Start pushed back to Friday•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Fans nine in Friday's loss•
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...