Marquez allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six batters over 5.2 innings during Sunday's loss to Arizona. He didn't factor into the decision.

Arizona owns a strong offense, and Chase Field is a hitter-friendly venue, so this was a solid outing from Marquez. He is fighting an uphill battle calling Coors Field home, and the Diamondbacks and Dodgers are two potent offenses that are in his division. There aren't going to be many soft matchups for Marquez going forward. Still, his 4.41 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 8.0 K/9 aren't crippling marks, so he's definitely an option to stream or utilize as a potential low-priced flier in daily contests. He projects to make his next start at home against the White Sox.