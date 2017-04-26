Marquez (0-1) got tagged for eight runs on nine hits and three walks over four innings in Tuesday's 15-12 loss to the Nationals. He struck out two.

The 22-year-old's first start of the season was predictably a disaster considering he was facing one of the hottest offenses in the league at Coors Field, as Marquez and the Rockies were in a 7-0 hole before they came to bat in the second inning. He threw only 51 of 85 pitches for strikes, and the right-hander will need to improve his command and efficiency if he wants to hang onto his rotation spot. He gets another tough draw in his next start Sunday on the road against the Diamondbacks.