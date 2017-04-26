Rockies' German Marquez: Hammered by Nats on Tuesday
Marquez (0-1) got tagged for eight runs on nine hits and three walks over four innings in Tuesday's 15-12 loss to the Nationals. He struck out two.
The 22-year-old's first start of the season was predictably a disaster considering he was facing one of the hottest offenses in the league at Coors Field, as Marquez and the Rockies were in a 7-0 hole before they came to bat in the second inning. He threw only 51 of 85 pitches for strikes, and the right-hander will need to improve his command and efficiency if he wants to hang onto his rotation spot. He gets another tough draw in his next start Sunday on the road against the Diamondbacks.
More News
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Officially added to Rockies•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Will start Tuesday•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Option to fill MLB rotation spot•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Set to act as long reliever in MLB•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Could begin year in long relief•
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...