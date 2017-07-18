Rockies' German Marquez: Hurls quality start Monday
Marquez (7-4) allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out nine over 6.2 innings during Monday's win over the Padres.
Though Marquez did allow 10 baserunners, he was able to limit the Padres to just three runs en route to his sixth quality start of the season. The righty's nine punch-outs also tied his career high that he set in his previous matchup with the Padres on June 2. The 22-year-old will carry a 4.34 ERA into his upcoming start against the Pirates on Saturday.
