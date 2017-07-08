Rockies' German Marquez: Improves to 6-4
Marquez (6-4) allowed just three runs on nine hits while striking out five batters through seven innings during Friday's win over the White Sox.
Anytime a hurler holds an opponent to just three runs through seven at Coors Field it's a strong showing. Marquez's 4.36 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 7.9 K/9 aren't dominant numbers, but the 22-year-old righty is definitely on the fantasy radar. He's probably not a matchup-proof option, and Coors is a tough home venue, but Marquez also entered Friday's game with a solid 3.54 ERA through his past 10 outings.
