Rockies' German Marquez: Officially added to Rockies
Marquez was officially added to the Rockies' 25-man roster Tuesday, Jenny Cavnar of Root Sports reports.
As expected, Marquez was recalled from Triple-A on Tuesday to start against the Nationals, taking the rotation spot of Jon Gray (foot). The 22-year-old started three games for the Rockies in 2016, going 1-2 with a 5.28 ERA through 15.1 innings.
