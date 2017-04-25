Marquez was officially added to the Rockies' 25-man roster Tuesday, Jenny Cavnar of Root Sports reports.

As expected, Marquez was recalled from Triple-A on Tuesday to start against the Nationals, taking the rotation spot of Jon Gray (foot). The 22-year-old started three games for the Rockies in 2016, going 1-2 with a 5.28 ERA through 15.1 innings.