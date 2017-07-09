Rockies' German Marquez: Option for temporary bullpen stint
Marquez could be briefly moved to the bullpen in an effort to manage his workload, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.
The Rockies did the same thing with Antonio Senzatela, so a move such as this one is certainly not out of the realm of possibility. Plus, with Tyler Anderson (knee) and Chad Bettis (illness) both expected to return sometime in the month of August, reinforcements are close to being able to fill the void if Marquez were temporarily bumped from the rotation. Marquez currently holds a 4.36 ERA and a 7.9 K/9 in 76.1 innings pitched on the season.
More News
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Improves to 6-4•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Fans six in no-decision•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Allows five runs in loss to Giants•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Start pushed to Monday•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Tosses six strong innings in no-decision•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Picks up fifth win Wednesday•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...