Marquez could be briefly moved to the bullpen in an effort to manage his workload, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.

The Rockies did the same thing with Antonio Senzatela, so a move such as this one is certainly not out of the realm of possibility. Plus, with Tyler Anderson (knee) and Chad Bettis (illness) both expected to return sometime in the month of August, reinforcements are close to being able to fill the void if Marquez were temporarily bumped from the rotation. Marquez currently holds a 4.36 ERA and a 7.9 K/9 in 76.1 innings pitched on the season.