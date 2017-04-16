Rockies' German Marquez: Option to fill MLB rotation spot
Marquez is a candidate to take over the spot in the Rockies rotation vacated after Jon Gray (toe) was placed on the disabled list, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.
The 22-year-old cracked the Opening Day roster as a long reliever, but with Chris Rusin occupying that role, there was no room at the inn for Marquez, who was subsequently shipped back to Triple-A. Now, following one minor league relief appearance in which he fanned a pair of hitters in as many innings, Marquez could be called upon to fill Gray's spot in the rotation. Granted, the Rockies don't need a fifth starter until Apr. 28, so Marquez, Jeff Hoffman or Harrison Musgrave (the other two leading candidates for a promotion) may not be called up until the end of the month anyway. Marquez's success last season could vault him into higher regard for the role.
