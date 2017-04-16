Marquez is a candidate to take over the spot in the Rockies rotation vacated after Jon Gray (toe) was placed on the disabled list, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.

The 22-year-old cracked the Opening Day roster as a long reliever, but with Chris Rusin occupying that role, there was no room at the inn for Marquez, who was subsequently shipped back to Triple-A. Now, following one minor league relief appearance in which he fanned a pair of hitters in as many innings, Marquez could be called upon to fill Gray's spot in the rotation. Granted, the Rockies don't need a fifth starter until Apr. 28, so Marquez, Jeff Hoffman or Harrison Musgrave (the other two leading candidates for a promotion) may not be called up until the end of the month anyway. Marquez's success last season could vault him into higher regard for the role.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories