Marquez will now start Monday's game against the Giants, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Marquez will get an extra day of rest as Tyler Anderson, who was recently activated from the disabled list, is inserted into the rotation ahead of him. The move should prove to be favorable for the 22-year-old, as he now lines up against a Giants offense that has scored the fourth fewest runs of any team this season.

