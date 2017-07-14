Marquez will take the mound Monday against the Padres, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

With Colorado looking to manage Marquez's workload, the team was considering briefly moving him to the bullpen, but the 22-year-old will make another start out of the rotation. Nothing is set in stone -- the Rockies could easily place Marquez in the bullpen after his next scheduled start -- so fantasy owners should be wary of relying on him for innings moving forward.