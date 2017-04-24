Marquez will start Tuesday against the Nationals, BSN Denver's Drew Creasman reports.

Marquez is currently in Colorado preparing for his start, but look for the official roster move to take place Tuesday. The right-hander is taking the rotation spot of Jon Gray (foot) and will be making his first major league start of the season. At Triple-A Albuquerque this season, Marquez has posted a 2.70 ERA and struck out 18 over 10 innings while walking zero. The 22-year-old uses a heavy sinker to complement his fastball and changeup, in addition to a curveball.