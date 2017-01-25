Rockies' Greg Holland: Agrees to deal with Rockies

Holland signed a one-year contract with the Rockies on Wednesday that includes a vesting option for a second year, Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Holland was non-tendered by the Royals at the tail-end of 2015 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, leaving him without an organization in 2016. However, the Rockies decided to take a chance on the former closer with the hope that he can be a major contributor at the back end of their bullpen. The right-hander's velocity is down a bit from his days in Kansas City but his strong track record (2.42 ERA, 12.1 K/9, 145 saves in his career) and groundball tendencies figure to have him in the setup mix during spring training.

