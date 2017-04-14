Rockies' Greg Holland: Another save Thursday
Holland escaped a bases-loaded jam in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Giants, getting Eduardo Nunez to ground into a game-ending double play, to notch his sixth save of the season.
It's the first time this year Holland has run into any sort of real trouble, but the veteran reliever shut the door on the Giants in style. Given that he missed all of 2016 recovering from Tommy John surgery early-season fatigue may be creeping in for the 31-year-old, as he's been called upon six times in 11 games so far by the Rockies, but there should be plenty of Coors Field blowouts ahead in which he can rest.
