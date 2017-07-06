Rockies' Greg Holland: Collects 28th save Wednesday
Holland allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to notch his 28th save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Reds.
The 31-year-old reliever has stated a compelling early case to be the Comeback Player of the Year in 2017 after missing last season due to Tommy John surgery, and Holland now has a 1.39 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 28 saves in 29 chances with the All-Star break fast approaching.
