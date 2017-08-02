Rockies' Greg Holland: Day-to-day with finger cut

Holland cut a finger on his right hand in a kitchen accident and is day-to-day, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

It doesn't seem like the injury is too severe, although any issue with a pitcher's throwing hand is worth noting. Holland's availability for a save situation Wednesday night is unclear, but if he's unable to go, Pat Neshek, Mike Dunn and Adam Ottavino could be in the mix for ninth-inning duties.